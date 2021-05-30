Woman Charged With Manslaughter, DWI for Deadly Long Island Crash

A woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving into a couple cars parked on a Long Island street and causing the death of one of its occupants.

Police in Nassau County said 27-year-old Tasha Brown was driving under the influence when she crashed into the cars in Hempstead.

Brown was allegedly driving three passengers in a Toyota Corolla when she crashed into the cars around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. All four were hospitalized for varying injuries.

A 29-year-old Massapequa man was seated inside one of the parked vehicles at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Brown faces charges of manslaughter, DWI, assault and reckless endangerment. It was not clear if she had legal representation.

Police said Brown would be arraigned when it was medically practical.