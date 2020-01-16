Crime and Courts
Manhattan

NYPD: Woman Targeted in Unprovoked Bleach Attack at Subway Station

What to Know

  • A 37-year-old woman was the victim of an unprovoked attack when another woman threw bleach at her face in a Manhattan subway station Thursday afternoon, police said
  • The woman was standing near the subway booth at 7th Avenue and West 14th Street when a 30-year-old woman threw liquid at her, police said
  • No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing

A 37-year-old woman was the victim of an unprovoked attack when another woman threw bleach at her face in a Manhattan subway station Thursday afternoon, police said.

The woman was standing near the subway booth at 7th Avenue and West 14th Street when a 30-year-old woman threw liquid at her, police said.

According to the FDNY, the alleged victim suffered minor burns. She was taken for treatment to Lenox Hill Hospital, police add.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

