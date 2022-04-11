Woman Arrested in Killing Connected to Dunkin' Donuts Dispute Over Standing Too Close

Police in the Bronx arrested a woman accused in the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old Jamaican immigrant who she claimed stood too close to her inside a Dunkin' Donuts in March.

Two senior NYPD officials said the woman, later identified as Santiana Rodriguez, got into a dispute around 1:30 p.m. inside the Dunkin' on East Gun Hill Road in Williamsbridge with 24-year-old Stephaun Stuart. They reportedly got into an argument when Rodriguez accused him of standing too close and "disrespecting her."

Stuart and a friend left the shop but were tracked down by the woman near Holland Avenue and East 212th Street, the senior officials said. Shortly after, investigators believe Rodriguez's boyfriend shot Stuart.

Video released by the NYPD showed the 18-year-old Rodriguez picking up her order inside the store and walking on a nearby sidewalk. She was seen leaving while wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and white sneakers

Police said that Rodriguez, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. Police are still searching for her boyfriend.

Sources said the victim had only been in the city for a few months and had been sending money back to family in Jamaica.