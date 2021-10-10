Woman Arrested for Allegedly Putting Teen in Chokehold Outside NYC Sushi Restaurant

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested by the New York City Police Department for strangling a teen victim outside a sushi restaurant, police say.

The department says Minerva Martinez approached the 16-year-old victim on Oct. 4 and put her in a chokehold. The alleged assault occurred around 5:20 p.m. outside Watawa Sushi on Ditmars Boulevard in Queens.

Police say the victim suffered pain, redness and swelling around her neck but was not transported to a hospital.

Martinez, who police say does not have permanent residence, fled the area on foot. Police arrested the 36-year-old woman Saturday on charges of strangulation.

Surveillance video obtained by police allegedly shows Martinez walk up and throw her arm around the teen while she's seated at a table outside.

Attorney information for Martinez was not immediately known.