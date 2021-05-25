Woman Accused of Drunken Hit-and-Run That Killed NYPD Cop on LIE Faces Judge

What to Know The woman charged with killing NYPD Officer Anastasio Tsakos while drunk driving and attempting to flee the scene faced a judge in a Queens courtroom Tuesday.

Jessica Beauvais, 32, was arraigned on a 13-count indictment.

Prosecutors say Beauvais admitted to using marijuana and drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel. However, her attorney says she has no criminal history, wasn’t a flight risk and asked for bail, which the judge refused.

Jessica Beauvais, 32, was arraigned on a 13-count indictment charging her with aggravated manslaughter in the second degree, manslaughter in the second degree, aggravated criminally negligent homicide, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the second and third degree, 2-counts of operating a motor vehicle while under influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by combined use of drugs or of alcohol and drugs, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and failure to exercise due care when operating a motor vehicle when approaching an authorized emergency vehicle all in connection to Tsakos' death last month.

Beauvais was allegedly driving while intoxicated and with a suspended license when she hit NYPD highway officer Anastasios Tsakos on the Long Island Expressway early on April 27. Tsakos was directing traffic at the scene of an earlier deadly accident that day when Beauvais allegedly hit him as he walked to his car.

Although she took off, police arrested her a short time later. Detectives eventually found Tsakos NYPD pin and notebook in Beauvais' car -- all left behind following the impact of the crash.

“You can imagine how difficult it was for Officer Tsakos’ parents to sit in that courtroom. To face down the killer of their son," PBA President Pat Lynch said.

During Tuesday's hearing, Tsakos parents were seen emotional, trying to comfort each other. While on the other side of the courtroom, Beauvais' family -- including her parents and teenage son -- listened intently to the case.

Outside the courtroom, Tsakos’ parents wept and thanked the judge for keeping Beauvais locked up until her next hearing in July.

“There is no greater pain than a mother and a father losing a child and a child who was very well respected in the New York City police department," Paul DiGiacomo, DEA President, said.

Beauvais is facing several charges and if convicted she could spend up to 15 years in prison.

“This is a heartbreaking case that has left the police officer’s parents, his widow and their two young children and our entire community mourning his loss," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.