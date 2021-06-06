‘What Are You Looking at?': Man Shot in the Head on NYC Street Dies

A man walking down a Manhattan street early Sunday morning was shot dead for reportedly looking the wrong way at an armed man, police said.

The 29-year-old victim was walking through Kips Bay a few minutes before 4:30 a.m. when he was confronted by the suspect, according to a police spokesperson.

"What are you looking at?" police said the gunman asked Akeem White before shooting him on the spot.

Police and EMS responded to the scene on East 26th Street but it was too late. White was found with a gunshot wound to his head, unconscious and unresponsive.

No arrests have been announced and the police investigation is ongoing.