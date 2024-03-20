Federal charges expected in deadly Westchester County store shootout: officials

Several people are in custody and federal charges out of New York's Southern District are expected to be announced later Wednesday in connection with the shootout inside a Mount Vernon smoke shop that killed two people, two federal law enforcement officials say.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people would be charged in the case, nor was it known if the suspected triggerman, who was the target of a Bronx manhunt Tuesday night, was among those in custody Wednesday.

The search near Fordham University's campus Tuesday night stemmed from a shooting at a Mount Vernon smoke shop earlier in the morning, sources told NBC New York. A gunfight broke out between the large robbery crew of at least 10 people and workers at the shop, sources said.

Two people were killed in the exchange of gunfire, sources said. It was unclear if the victims who were killed included the smoke shop employees or members of the robbery crew.

Westchester County officials have not yet released the names of the victims.

The man the FBI had been searching for (pictured below) in connection to the deadly Mt. Vernon shooting is believed to be going by the name Marcos.

Fordham sent text messages to all students telling them to avoid the area as the manhunt continued.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the FBI New York office at 212-384-1000.