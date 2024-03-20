Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Mount Vernon

Federal charges expected in deadly Westchester County store shootout: officials

A deadly shootout at a Mount Vernon smoke shop turned into an all-out manhunt in the Bronx Tuesday night

By Jonathan Dienst and Melissa Colorado

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several people are in custody and federal charges out of New York's Southern District are expected to be announced later Wednesday in connection with the shootout inside a Mount Vernon smoke shop that killed two people, two federal law enforcement officials say.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people would be charged in the case, nor was it known if the suspected triggerman, who was the target of a Bronx manhunt Tuesday night, was among those in custody Wednesday.

The search near Fordham University's campus Tuesday night stemmed from a shooting at a Mount Vernon smoke shop earlier in the morning, sources told NBC New York. A gunfight broke out between the large robbery crew of at least 10 people and workers at the shop, sources said.

Two people were killed in the exchange of gunfire, sources said. It was unclear if the victims who were killed included the smoke shop employees or members of the robbery crew.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Westchester County officials have not yet released the names of the victims.

The man the FBI had been searching for (pictured below) in connection to the deadly Mt. Vernon shooting is believed to be going by the name Marcos.

Fordham sent text messages to all students telling them to avoid the area as the manhunt continued.

News

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Missing elevator sends grandma down shaft at NJ apartment building

real estate 18 hours ago

Manhattan rents are falling, while asking prices in one borough are skyrocketing

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the FBI New York office at 212-384-1000.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Mount VernonNew YorkBronx
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us