East Village

Well-Dressed NYC Bodega Robber Flashes Gun, Steals $700 and Phone From Clerk: NYPD

The suspect also threatened to kill the employee after displaying a gun in his waistband, police say

Police in New York City for searching for a man accused of robbing an East Village bodega in his New Year's best.

Investigators say the man, dressed in a vest and suit jacket, flashed a gun at the clerk at Villager Smoke Shop on East 9th Street near Avenue A.

According to police, the armed suspect entered the shop around 9:15 p.m. on New Year's Day.

The man allegedly threatened to kill the employee before grabbing $700 from the register, as well as the worker's phone and AirPods.

Police say the suspect fled the store and no injuries to the employee were reported.

