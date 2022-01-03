Well-Dressed NYC Bodega Robber Flashes Gun, Steals $700 and Phone From Clerk: NYPD

Police in New York City for searching for a man accused of robbing an East Village bodega in his New Year's best.
Investigators say the man, dressed in a vest and suit jacket, flashed a gun at the clerk at Villager Smoke Shop on East 9th Street near Avenue A.
According to police, the armed suspect entered the shop around 9:15 p.m. on New Year's Day.
The man allegedly threatened to kill the employee before grabbing $700 from the register, as well as the worker's phone and AirPods.
Police say the suspect fled the store and no injuries to the employee were reported.
