Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Harlem

WATCH: Smoking Cat Leaps From Burning NYC Apartment

By Anjali Hemphill

NBC Universal, Inc.

The cat that was seen jumping from a burning apartment in New York City will get to keep its nine lives.

Aaron Ganaway was in the right place at the right time Saturday when he captured the moment an orange cat jumped out of a second-story window in Harlem when the flames forced the pet off the ledge and down to police officers below.

The feline appeared to be smoking as it took flight, and a spokesperson with the Animal Care Centers of NYC said it did suffer from smoke inhalation but "is in pretty good shape."

News

NYPD 16 hours ago

NYPD Suspends Officer for ‘Trump 2020' Message Over Patrol Loudspeaker

COVID-19 14 hours ago

Cuomo Slams White House Stance on Controlling Virus Spread: ‘They Surrendered'

Authorities are still searching for the owner of the cat but staffers have temporarily named it Tom Cat.

Two officers and five tenants were also injured in the apartment fire that was allegedly started by a man wanted on domestic violence charges who locked himself in a room.

Firefighters were dispatched to the apartment near 5th Avenue and 135th Street around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police were eventually able to force their way into the apartment room. The man was brought out unconscious and taken to the hospital.

The man has not been identified and it's unclear what charges he will face.

A man wanted on domestic violence charges locked himself inside an East Harlem apartment and set it on fire. Anjali Hemphill reports.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

HarlemNew York CityCrime and CourtsFDNY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us