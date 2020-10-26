WATCH: Smoking Cat Leaps From Burning NYC Apartment

The cat that was seen jumping from a burning apartment in New York City will get to keep its nine lives.

Aaron Ganaway was in the right place at the right time Saturday when he captured the moment an orange cat jumped out of a second-story window in Harlem when the flames forced the pet off the ledge and down to police officers below.

The feline appeared to be smoking as it took flight, and a spokesperson with the Animal Care Centers of NYC said it did suffer from smoke inhalation but "is in pretty good shape."

Authorities are still searching for the owner of the cat but staffers have temporarily named it Tom Cat.

Two officers and five tenants were also injured in the apartment fire that was allegedly started by a man wanted on domestic violence charges who locked himself in a room.

Firefighters were dispatched to the apartment near 5th Avenue and 135th Street around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police were eventually able to force their way into the apartment room. The man was brought out unconscious and taken to the hospital.

The man has not been identified and it's unclear what charges he will face.

A man wanted on domestic violence charges locked himself inside an East Harlem apartment and set it on fire. Anjali Hemphill reports.