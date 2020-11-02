Crime and Courts

Brooklyn

Video: Teen Boy Sucker-Punched by Man in Brooklyn

The NYPD released surveillance video of a disturbing attack against a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Police are looking for the man who sucker-punched the boy Oct. 14 at the corner of East 13th Street and Avenue T in Homecrest. The boy was reportedly waiting at the curb for a friend around 3 p.m. when the man approached.

Officers say the unprovoked attack knocked the boy unconscious and left his face fractured and bleeding.

Police believe the attacker is between 20 and 30 years old.

The boy is expected to recover, police said.

