Video Shows Woman Steal from Taxi After Smashing Window With Cinder Block

Video released by the NYPD allegedly shows a woman use a cinder block to smash a taxi's window in Manhattan and then rob it.

Police said that the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on March 24, after a taxi driver parked his vehicle on West 37th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue near the Hudson Yards area. About 15 minutes after the 58-year-old man left to use the bathroom, a woman was filmed walking up to the cab while carrying a cinder block in front of her.

She used the block to break the driver-side window wide open, police said. Once inside, the woman took and iPhone and $40 in cash before running off, according to police.

As she ran down West 37th Street, the woman removed a bright orange wig she had been wearing.

The driver returned shortly after, and discovered the damage, as well as the stolen property.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.