Video Shows Stabbing Attack on NYC's Apple Store Employees Over Mask Policy

The NYPD on Monday released footage of last week's stabbing attack on Apple Store employees over a mask policy as they continued to search for the suspect.

Surveillance cameras from inside the store on West 14th Street in Manhattan captured the moments an identified man punched the store's security guard in the face before fleeing and returning to punch a 25-year-old employee. Investigators say the attack followed the customer's frustration with the store's COVID-19 mask requirement.

In one of the videos, the 37-year-old guard is seen tussling with the customer after he punched the female employee in her face. The suspect then pulled out a knife and slashed the guard in his forehead, stabbed him in his left arm and back, according to police.

By the time officers responded to the location, the attacker wearing a black mask, a black shirt and blue jeans had already fled.

Officers say the security guard was treated at a nearby hospital while the other employee refused medical attention.

The Chelsea Apple Store became a crime scene after a customer stabbed the security guard over a request to where a mask, police say. NBC New York's Jessica Cunnington reports.