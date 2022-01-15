Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Gowanus

Video: Perp Sucker Punches 79-Year-Old Man on Brooklyn Sidewalk

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are seeking a man caught on video punching a 79-year-old man in the head on a Brooklyn sidewalk Friday.

Officials released surveillance video early Saturday of the moments an unidentified suspect stepped off his motorized scooter and approached the victim on 4th Avenue in Gowanus.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The video shows the suspect walk up behind the victim and take a large swing, connecting with the 79-year-old's head and knocking him to the ground.

The suspect immediately runs back to his parked scooter and speeds away.

News

Manhattan 3 hours ago

Woman Pushed to Her Death in Front of Oncoming Train at Times Square Station

tsunami 12 hours ago

Volcano Erupts in Pacific, West Coast Under Tsunami Advisory

Authorities have not released any motive in the midday assault or what may have led up to attack.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

GowanusNYPDBrooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us