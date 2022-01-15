Video: Perp Sucker Punches 79-Year-Old Man on Brooklyn Sidewalk

Police are seeking a man caught on video punching a 79-year-old man in the head on a Brooklyn sidewalk Friday.

Officials released surveillance video early Saturday of the moments an unidentified suspect stepped off his motorized scooter and approached the victim on 4th Avenue in Gowanus.

The video shows the suspect walk up behind the victim and take a large swing, connecting with the 79-year-old's head and knocking him to the ground.

The suspect immediately runs back to his parked scooter and speeds away.

Authorities have not released any motive in the midday assault or what may have led up to attack.

The police investigation is ongoing.