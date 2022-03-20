Crime and Courts

Video: Hit-and-Run Driver Doing Donuts Leaves Man With Fractured Skull

Video of a 23-year-old man getting run over by a driver doing donuts in Hudson Square was released by police over the weekend in hopes of tracking down the car.

Authorities say the driver of a red two-door Infiniti sedan with a yellow decal reading "Tyler Spec" fled the scene after running over the man early Sunday morning in the Lower Manhattan neighborhood.

The video appears to show the victim move in the direction of the car spinning in circles when he falls down and gets run over by the driver.

Police said the man suffered a fractured skull, brain injury and severe trauma to the body. He was last listed in critical condition.

The incident happened a few minutes after midnight near Vandam Street and Greenwich Street.

The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the driver to contact police.

