Video Captures Subway Suspect Wanted for Knocking Mother, Son Down Stairs

Police released video of the man wanted in connection with knocking a mother and son down stairs at a Manhattan subway station, leaving the 58-year-old woman in critical condition.

The pair were exiting the Canal Street Station before 10 a.m. Saturday when an unidentified male walking behind them assaulted the mother and son, police say.

🚨WANTED for ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: On 7/17 at 9:40 AM, inside the Canal St "N" subway station in Manhattan, the suspect tried to forcibly remove a bag, causing two victims to fall down the stairs, leaving one victim in critical condition. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/hRiM0brDZa — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 18, 2021

According to police, the suspect made a complaint about the 22-year-old victim's backpack before pulling on the bag and causing the mother and son to fall down the stairs.

The 58-year-old woman was left with severe head trauma and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, police say. Her son had no significant injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the station. The police investigation is ongoing.