Verdict Reached in NYC Halloween Truck Attack That Killed 8, Death Penalty Phase Pending

Jurors have reached a guilty verdict in the federal death penalty case of a 34-year-old man who killed eight people on a Manhattan bike path five years ago in a bid, prosecutors say, to impress a terrorist group.

Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek national living in New Jersey at the time of the 2017 Halloween attack, drove a Home Depot rental pickup truck at least 10 blocks down the popular Hudson River Greenway bike path from West Houston to Chambers streets, hitting nearly a dozen pedestrians and bicyclists before crashing into a school bus. He was found guilty on all counts and the death penalty phase is expected to begin early next month.

Witnesses said at the time that school bus crash appeared deliberate, too. Nearly a dozen were hurt, some of them seriously, in addition to the eight killed in what authorities described as a "cowardly act of terrorism." Saipov allegedly showed no remorse and prosecutors said in closing arguments he said later that day he was proud of what he did.

He also asked to hang the flag of the Islamic State group in his Manhattan hospital room, they said.

For the first time, video is showing how the rental truck rampage on a Hudson River bike path in 2017 began, and the violent impact it made on a school bus full of students. NBC New York's Chris Jose reports.

Saipov's defense lawyer, David Patton, has not denied his client killed eight people and seriously injured others.

“It wasn't an accident. He did it intentionally," Patton said. “At the end of the day, there is no making sense of such a senseless act."

The lawyer, though, said prosecutors were wrong to claim that Saipov did it to win favor with a terrorist group, saying the brutality shows he already thought of himself as a member. Patton said Saipov expected to die that day a martyr.

The jury began deliberating in the case Wednesday. A penalty phase of the trial, one similar to the proceedings in the case of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, begins Feb. 6.

Unless jurors unanimously choose death, the sentence would be life in prison.

Saipov was charged in a 22-count federal indictment less than a month after the attack. Only the first eight charges, murder in aid of racketeering activity, which hinges on the alleged bid to impress ISIS, are death-penalty eligible.

His marks the first death penalty case under the Biden administration.

The video shows how police shot the accused terrorist after he drove a rental truck down a bike path killing eight people. It was just part of the evidence played for the jury — who could decide whether the suspect gets the death penalty. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst reports.