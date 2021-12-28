Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Brooklyn Deli Worker During Robbery Attempt: Police

The man police believe to be responsible for shooting and killing a Brooklyn deli worker during an attempted robbery at the shop two weeks ago has been arrested, police said.

Ricardo Senatus was arrested Tuesday, and faces multiple counts of murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon for his role in the fatal incident on Dec. 14. Around 7:30 p.m., Senatus allegedly tried to steal cash from the register at the Flatbush Deli Corp, near he intersections of Flatbush Avenue and Caton Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Garden, police said.

The employee behind the register, 20-year-old Fedhi Moosa defended himself, leading to the gunman opening fire. A bullet struck the young worker, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"The human instinct kicked in. He was trying to defend himself and defend his store. The suspect just turned around and shot him right in the head," Abdul Ghaffar Nasser of the Alliance of Yemeni American Business said.

News about the tragedy prompted board members of the AYAB to gather at the store in an effort to support Moosa's family. The group called for more protection for bodega workers and planned to rally at the deli on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear of Senatus had an attorney.