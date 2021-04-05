Crime and Courts

Upstate NY Woman Charged with DWI After Easter Crash Kills Mother, Badly Injures Father

An upstate New York woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after an Easter car crash that killed her mother and seriously injured her father, police said.

The crash happened at 6 p.m. Sunday in the town of Southport in the southern tier, state police said. Cheryl Picarazzi, 32, of Pine City, N.Y., was driving when she failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, hitting several trees, police said.

Picarazzi’s father, Robert Perry, 69, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Her mother, Karen Lamb, 58, who was in the back seat, was taken to a different hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Perry was wearing a seat belt but Lamb was not.

Picarazzi was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, state police said. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney who could comment.

