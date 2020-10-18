Crime and Courts

Upstate NY Woman Accused of Driving School Bus Drunk With Kids on Board

A school bus driver in upstate New York was arrested for allegedly driving drunk while six students were on board, police and school officials said.

Authorities in Rochester County say Lashonda Griffin faces several charges including DWI and reckless driving after police found her sleeping in the bus with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, WHEC reported.

Griffin drove for the Gates Chili School District when police said she reportedly picked up two kids before she made a stop at a McDonald's to get food and coffee before she went and picked up for more students.

"After reports of unusual activity and an unauthorized stop, the district immediately investigated and contacted Gates Police. It was then confirmed that the bus driver had operated a school bus with children with a blood alcohol content higher than the permitted New York State legal limit," the district said in a statement.

Police told WHEC they were not called about any reckless driving.

"There was nothing alarming that would've like jostled the kids in their seats where they would be thinking, 'oh my god my driver is driving bad' or anything," said Lt. Robert Long of the Gates Police Department. "There's nothing that we noticed."

"Please remember this was an act of one employee. The district is proud of its bus drivers and their safety record of transporting thousands of students each day without incident. Out of an abundance of caution, the district is taking time to review safety protocols with all drivers," the district's statement continued.

