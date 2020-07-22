Upstate NY Mall Locked Down After Shots Fired at Store Inside

An upstate New York shopping mall was briefly locked down late Wednesday afternoon as police investigated reports of shots fired at a Foot Locker store, but no injuries were reported in what was described as “an isolated incident” between acquaintances.

Multiple police agencies converged on Crossgates Mall in the Albany suburb of Guilderland around 4 p.m. after an undetermined number of shots were fired, Guilderland Police Deputy Chief Curtis Cox said. Store employees and shoppers were directed to shelter in place and police blocked traffic from entering entrances to the complex.

Pyramid Management Group, which operates the mall, said the suspect left the property and police later assisted people in vacating the mall, which was closed for the evening while the investigation continued.

“This afternoon’s unfortunate and isolated incident at Crossgates appears to have been between known acquaintances and not a random act or part of any intentional threat against the property,” Pyramid said in a statement. “The altercation resulted in the discharge of a firearm inside our facility.”

Curtis asked anyone who was in the mall and saw anything relevant to call police. He said he had no further details on the investigation or any suspect, but added, “it appears this is going to be a successful conclusion.”

An Albany man was convicted of reckless endangerment after shots were fired inside the mall in the fall of 2016. No one was injured in that incident.