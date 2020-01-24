Crime and Courts
Upstate New York

Upstate NY Father Hits Principal With Car, Takes Son ‘By Force’ From School: Police

While loading one of his children into his car, the man shoved the principal before striking the educator while backing up, police said.

A father shoved and hit a principal with his car while taking his son “by force” from his elementary school Friday, police in the Rochester suburb of Greece said.

The man, who did not have custody of his son, took the boy from a dismissal area at Autumn Lane Elementary School around 11:40 a.m. as the principal and a represenative from Child Protective Services tried to intervene.

Police said the parent also had a 2-year-old child with him.

The man, whose name was not released, shoved the principal while loading the older child into his car and then hit the principal while backing up, police said. The principal was not injured.

Authorities were looking for the children and their father.

