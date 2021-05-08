Unmasked Heckler Pleads Guilty for Inciting Violence in NYC Journalist Attack

A Brooklyn man arrested last fall for allegedly inciting an attack on a well-known local journalist amid a COVID protest pled guilty to charges on Friday.

Harold "Heshy" Tischler had been arrested and charged following the Oct. 7 attack on reporter Jacob Kornbluh, who alleged he was set upon after Tischler pointed him out to the crowd. Tischler, the same unmasked heckler who wreaked havoc at a health officials' briefing in a Brooklyn hotspot two weeks earlier, was also charged with menacing and harassment.

Kornbluh, a reporter for Jewish Insider, said he was attacked the night of Oct. 7 in Borough Park while he was reporting on the protest against New York City's latest restrictions on COVID-19 hotspots -- and that Tischler was the one who sparked it.

Video shows a crowd of men, egged on by Tischler, surrounding, jostling and taunting Jewish Insider journalist Jacob Kornbluh, who has been reporting on resistance to social distancing in the neighborhood. Tischler, who was not wearing a mask, can be seen screaming in Kornbluh's face. Kornbluh, who is also an Orthodox Jew, said he was struck and kicked during the incident.

Protests erupted in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood Tuesday and Wednesday night after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in some parts of the city and state. NBC New York's Ray Villeda and Checkey Beckford report.

Tischler, a City Council candidate who has been caught on camera making abusive remarks about the mayor's wife and others, later accused Kornbluh of "crying wolf." The judge at his arraignment hearing granted an order of protection for the reporter against Tischler, who is not allowed to contact Kornbluh in any manner — both in person or online, which includes someone else contacting Kornbluh on his behalf.

Tischler’s attorney Abraham Hoschander protested against the judge implementing the order of protection against his client, saying he “poses no danger whatsoever.”

Tischler had called his arrest a “political stunt” on Twitter. He has said he believed his interactions with Kornbluh were protected by the First Amendment.

"This is definitely a witch hunt, something done by Mayor de Blasio who has been picking on the Jewish community without rhyme or reason," attorney Hoschander said.

The encounter with Kornbluh happened as large protests erupted in Borough Park following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reinstatement of COVID restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in areas where infection rates have soared.

Most of the areas facing the harshest restrictions are home to large Orthodox Jewish populations; religious leaders have complained of being singled out. The spike in cases coincided with the back-to-back Jewish holidays in late September.