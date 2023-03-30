Unknown Person Throws Molotov Cocktail at NYC Private Home: Sources

What to Know An unknown individual was caught on surveillance video throwing a Molotov cocktail Wednesday at the front door of a private house in Queens, according to two senior law enforcement officials.

An unknown individual was caught on surveillance video throwing a Molotov cocktail Wednesday at the front door of a private house in Queens, according to two senior law enforcement officials.

The Molotov cocktail detonated, according to the sources, in front of the residence located on 77th Street, which caused a small fire. However, no injuries were reported.

Detectives of the NYPD's Arson & Explosion Squad interviewed the homeowner, a 48-year-old woman, who said she was not home when the incident occurred, but did say that in August 2022, an unknown individual also threw two Molotov cocktails at the location, sources said. At that time, according to the law enforcement sources, one of the Molotov cocktails did detonate, however, she said she did not report this incident.

According to the sources, other residents of the residence said they did not see or heard anything.

Officials from NYPD along with FDNY Fire Marshals did an immediate video canvass and allegedly recovered video surveillance from outside the scene of the incident as well as from next door.

The video showcased an unknown individual is observed in the middle of the street throwing an object on fire to the front of the location, which detonates, sources said. Subsequently, the individual is allegedly seen escaping. Additional video shows the same individual on a bike wearing dark clothing and a neon green backpack.

The investigation is ongoing.