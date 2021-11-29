Unidentified Groper Wanted for Exposing Himself to 15-Year-Old Girl on Bronx Bus

A man accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl while repeatedly groping her on an MTA bus last week is being sought by the NYPD.

Police said the unknown man approached the 15-year-old victim aboard a BX15 bus last Monday and sexually abused the teenager.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. when the bus was near 173rd Street and 3rd Avenue.

After exposing himself, police said the suspect fled the bus on foot.

Authorities have yet to ID the man but released a photo late Sunday hoping to track down the alleged groper.