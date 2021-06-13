Uber Driver Killed in NYC Overnight in Crash With Alleged Drunk Driver

Police say an Uber driver died overnight in Queens after a drunk driver caused a serious crash and sent the rideshare vehicle through a brick wall.

Gas station video shows the moment the driver of a Ford Explorer shoots across Eliot Avenue in Maspeth around 3:50 a.m. and t-bones the Uber.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The force of the impact sent the Uber driver and vehicle through a nearby brick wall. Police said the 47-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The alleged drunk driver, 22, fled the scene but returned a short time later, according to police. He's been charged with DWI.

The passenger of the Explorer was also injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators from the Highway Collision Investigation Squad were still in the roadway hours later working to reconstruct the scene. Their investigation is ongoing.