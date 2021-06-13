Crime and Courts

Queens

Uber Driver Killed in NYC Overnight in Crash With Alleged Drunk Driver

By Myles Miller

Police say an Uber driver died overnight in Queens after a drunk driver caused a serious crash and sent the rideshare vehicle through a brick wall.

Gas station video shows the moment the driver of a Ford Explorer shoots across Eliot Avenue in Maspeth around 3:50 a.m. and t-bones the Uber.

The force of the impact sent the Uber driver and vehicle through a nearby brick wall. Police said the 47-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The alleged drunk driver, 22, fled the scene but returned a short time later, according to police. He's been charged with DWI.

The passenger of the Explorer was also injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators from the Highway Collision Investigation Squad were still in the roadway hours later working to reconstruct the scene. Their investigation is ongoing.

