Two Women Attacked in Attempted Rapes Just Minutes Apart in Queens

Police and investigators are looking for clues after a woman was attacked from behind in Queens Thursday afternoon, just minutes after a teen was similarly assaulted in a nearby neighborhood.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was walking through Woodhaven's Forest Park around 1 p.m. when a man came from behind, police said. She struggled as her attacker ripped off her pants and some of her clothing, but she was able to fight him off and get away.

That incident came about a half hour after another incident in which police believe the same suspect was responsible. A 15-year-old girl was attacked on 118th Street and 84th Avenue in nearby Kew Gardens, where the attacker tried to pull down her pants as well.

A man is on the loose in Queens after being accused of attacking two women in two separate incidents on Thursday. News Four's Myles Miller has the latest on the ongoing investigation

The girl was able to fight back and ran away. Law enforcement sources said that part of the reason they think it was the same man responsible for both attacks is due to the clothing: In both incidents, the would-be rapist was wearing orange, they said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital after the separate attacks, and both are expected to recover.

Police said there was even a third incident, earlier Thursday morning. They believe the same man grabbed a 20-year-old woman in Queens and lifted her off the ground, while grabbing her buttocks.

Police said they are looking for a man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall with curly hair and a blue face mask. Anyone with possible information regarding the suspect is encouraged to contact the police.

An investigation is ongoing.