Two Teens Shot, One Killed, During Violent Robbery on Brooklyn Street

Two teen boys were shot, leaving one dead and the other badly hurt, in a violent robbery on a Brooklyn street Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. along East 26th Street near Foster Avenue in Flatbush, according to police. Two 16-year-old boys were shot during the apparent robbery, with one of them being struck in the chest and face, police said. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to Kings County Hospital.

The other teen was shot in the arm and was also rushed to the hospital, but he is expected to recover, according to police.

It was not immediately clear what was stolen from the the victims, but the gun used in the shooting was left at the scene. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.

