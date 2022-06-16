Two Teens Arrested on Hate Crime Charges in Assault Against Jewish Man in NYC: Police

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with hate crimes related to an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn, according to police.

Police said in May that the 18-year-old victim wearing traditional Jewish attire near the corner of East 18th Street and Avenue M in Midwood was approached by a male, who demanded the victim say something about Palestine. The suspect then punched the victim in his right eye, and ran off.

The victim was briefly hospitalized at Maimonides Medical Center and released.

The two teens, ages 14 and 16 years old, arrested on Wednesday were charged third-degree assault and first-degree harassment, both as hate crimes.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Attorney information for the teens, whose identities have not been released, was not immediately clear.