Queens

Two people sneak onto empty subway train in Queens, operate and crash it: Police

By Tom Shea

NYPD

Two people snuck onto an empty train at a Queens subway station and briefly operated it before crashing, according to police, leaving the locomotive damaged.

Police released images (above) of the suspects, a man and a woman, after they somehow got aboard the unoccupied train at the Briarwood subway station just after midnight on Thursday. After entering the train, police said the pair operated it for a short time and caused a collision.

The train did sustain damage as a result of the theft, though no injuries were reported.

The pair ran off immediately afterward. The man was last seen wearing a blue tank top, red shorts, and carrying a black backpack, according to police. The woman was seen on surveillance video wearing a pink shower cap, a pink sleeveless shirt, pink shorts, and carrying a pink handbag.

It was not immediately clear how the pair got onto the empty subway train, or how they managed to operate it.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.

