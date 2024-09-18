Two people sneak onto empty subway train in Queens, operate and crash it: Police

Two people snuck onto an empty train at a Queens subway station and briefly operated it before crashing, according to police, leaving the locomotive damaged.

Police released images (above) of the suspects, a man and a woman, after they somehow got aboard the unoccupied train at the Briarwood subway station just after midnight on Thursday. After entering the train, police said the pair operated it for a short time and caused a collision.

The train did sustain damage as a result of the theft, though no injuries were reported.

The pair ran off immediately afterward. The man was last seen wearing a blue tank top, red shorts, and carrying a black backpack, according to police. The woman was seen on surveillance video wearing a pink shower cap, a pink sleeveless shirt, pink shorts, and carrying a pink handbag.

It was not immediately clear how the pair got onto the empty subway train, or how they managed to operate it.

