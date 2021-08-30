Two NJ Prison Guards Indicted on Assault Charges

Two New Jersey prison guards have been indicted on charges including assault and misconduct after one of the guards entered an inmate's cell and physically assaulted the man last summer.

The incident unfolded on June 21 at South Woods State Prison, according to a law enforcement affidavit.

Senior Corrections Police Officer Jeffrey Shelton was captured on surveillance camera entering an inmate's cell and later admitted to assaulting the man, according to the document. Also present was Senior Corrections Police Officer Carlos Lebron, who failed to intervene and report the assault, according to the document.

A message was left Monday with the men’s attorney.

It's unclear from the documents what led to the altercation and how it unfolded. The documents say the inmate was physically injured but do not describe the injuries.

The inmate was released from prison in January after serving time on burglary, drug and gun charges, state Department of Corrections records show.

The indictments come after state prosecutors pursue criminal charges against 10 guards at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women and follow the ouster of the Department of Corrections commissioner earlier this year.

The Cumberland County grand jury handed up the indictment on Wednesday. News of the development was first reported by NJ.com on Monday.

The indictment includes second-degree misconduct, second-degree official misconduct, and third-degree aggravated assault charges.