Two Men Arrested After String of Armed Robberies at Long Island Convenience Stores

Two men were arrested after allegedly hitting Long Island convenience stores in a string of armed robberies over the span of about a month and a half, police said.

Marcus Brown and Jvon Creighton both faced multiple counts of first-degree robbery for the incidents that took placed from Oct. 24 through Dec. 12, according to Suffolk County police. The first robbery took place a week before Halloween, at a 7-Eleven in East Patchogue just after midnight. The two suspects displayed a gun to an employee and demanded cash before taking off.

Seven similar incidents were reported across Suffolk County, with five other 7-Eleven stores getting robbed, police said. Most recently, a 7-Eleven in Islandia was robbed Sunday morning just after 3 a.m., according to Suffolk police. During that incident, Brown is accused of hitting a worker what what appeared to be a handgun.

Brown, a 33-year-old Coram resident, and Creighton, a 26-year-old who lives in Setauket, were arrested separately on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Brown faced arraignment on Monday, while Creighton faces arraignment on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

