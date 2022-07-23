Two Dead, Found Blocks and Minutes Apart in NYC Overnight Violence

Two people are dead — one in a shooting, the other a stabbing — in fatal assaults that occurred approximately 20 minutes from each other and a handful of blocks apart in Manhattan overnight, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said 35-year-old James Johnson was gunned down in front of a building on West 124th Street in Harlem around 12:35 a.m. His residence is listed only a block away from where he was shot.

Johnson was found with a gunshot wound to his neck and life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, police said.

Twenty minutes earlier, still in Harlem, police said a 27-year-old man was found with a fatal stab wound to his chest. His identity was being held until family could be notified.

Police said the stabbing victim was picked up outside a building on West 130th Street and rushed to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests in either death, and police have made no indication the two incidents are connected.