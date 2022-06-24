Two Charged After Allegedly Planning to Steal Tens of Millions in Bitcoin from NY Home

Two men were arrested after they allegedly hatched a plan to break into a Westchester County home and steal tens of millions of dollars in bitcoin, federal prosecutors said.

Dominic Pineda and Shon Morgan were charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery following their arrest on Thursday, said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams.

"The defendants participated in a violent plan to break into a family's home in the middle of the night and force its residents to provide the code to what the defendants believed was tens of millions of dollars in Bitcoin currency," Williams said in a press release.

The two conspired to break into the Irvington home from May 18-24, 2020, according to the indictment unsealed in federal court in White Plains.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pineda and Morgan, both 21 years old and Virginia residents, face up to 20 years in prison. Attorney information for the pair was not immediately available.