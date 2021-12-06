TSA Security at LaGuardia Airport Discover Sword in Traveler's Carry-On Bag

A sword was discovered inside a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

According to the TSA, when it comes to swords, they are not permitted in carry-on bags -- this includes "cutting or thrusting weapons, including fencing foils."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Where to begin? Let's start with: Once upon a time, at a @TSA security checkpoint at @LGAairport (yesterday) a traveler showed up with this sword in his carry-on bag. When the TSA officer detected the sword, the man said . . . What? Now you reply with the rest of the story. . . pic.twitter.com/vsgOkJxWOP — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 6, 2021

"Any sharp objects in checked baggage should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors," according to the agency.

It is unclear where the man is from and where he was coming from or traveling to. It is also unclear if he was arrested or if he is facing charges.