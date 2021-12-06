Crime and Courts

LaGuardia Airport

TSA Security at LaGuardia Airport Discover Sword in Traveler's Carry-On Bag

TSA

A sword was discovered inside a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

According to the TSA, when it comes to swords, they are not permitted in carry-on bags -- this includes "cutting or thrusting weapons, including fencing foils."

"Any sharp objects in checked baggage should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors," according to the agency.

It is unclear where the man is from and where he was coming from or traveling to. It is also unclear if he was arrested or if he is facing charges.

