TSA Finds Ammunition Hidden Inside Chewing Gum Case at LaGuardia Airport Checkpoint

Transportation Security Administration officers at LaGuardia Airport found 13 bullets hidden inside a container of chewing gum inside a Bronx man's carry-on bag in LaGuardia Thursday.

According to TSA, the man, who was traveling to Miami, had two large containers of chewing gum inside his carry-on duffle bag. However, as the traveler's belongings passed through the checkpoint X-ray machine it was determined that one container was filled with gum and the other was mixed with gum and the ammunition.

The Bronx man told officials that the bag belonged to his son. He claimed he did not know that the containers of gum were in the duffle bag.

TSA officers alerted Port Authority Police who, not only confiscated the bullets, but cited the man on a local charge.