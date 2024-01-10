Trump plans to deliver part of closing arguments himself in NY civil fraud trial

Former President Trump has requested to speak at the closing arguments Thursday in his $250 million civil fraud trial against him and his company, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Judge Arthur Engoron has discretion and has “conceptually approved” the request by attorneys for Trump, the source said. Engoron has considered the issue and thinks it would be beneficial, but Trump’s attorneys must meet certain conditions on the scope and timing and what is considered permissible for a closing argument. Their reply to the court is due Wednesday.

The controversial idea that Trump would speak in court was first reported by ABC News, but without the above details.

It's unclear how long Trump intends to speak during Thursday's proceedings in the Manhattan courtroom , where he has clashed with the judge presiding over the trial.

The trial lasted more than two months, with testimony wrapping up in December. Trump testified after he was called as a witness by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, which sued Trump last year alleging he and his company had fraudulently inflated their assets in order to get certain rates on bank loans.

