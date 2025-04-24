AG Letitia James hires defense attorney amid mortgage fraud investigation

NY State Attorney General Letitia James has hired defense attorney Abbe Lowell to represent her amid mortgage fraud allegations regarding her Brooklyn and Virginia properties – allegations that were referred to the Justice Department for criminal review.

James helped her niece buy a house in Virginia back in 2023 by becoming a co-borrower on the mortgage loan. U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte seized on a document in that transaction to push a federal investigation.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this month, Pulte cited “media reports” claiming James had falsely listed a home in Virginia as her principal residence, which he hypothesized was an effort to avoid the higher interest rates people often pay for mortgages on second homes.

In his letter to Bondi, Lowell called the referral to DOJ the “latest act of improper political retribution – this time directed at Ms. James – publicly instigated and endorsed by President Trump.”

Lowell calls the mortgage fraud allegations against James “long disproven allegations.”

Lowell’s six-page letter with 26 pages of attachments quotes Trump’s past statements, like calling the AG “Peekaboo James” and “Corrupt, Racist Latitia James’s unlawful witchhunt.”

Lowell also pointed in his letter how Bondi during her confirmation hearing promised to be independent. “Your assurances give us confidence that you will not allow anyone to politicized your Department.”

In response to the allegations raised by federal housing director William Pulte, Lowell writes the house in Virginia was for James’ nieces Shamice Thompson-Hairston who needed financial backing.

The mortgage application only needed one individual to live at the residence, Lowell wrote. He said that a box checked saying James would be claiming the house as her primary residence was a mistake. She had written the mortgage loan broker that the property “WILL NOT be my primary residence. It will be Shamice’s primary residence.”

As for the Brooklyn property, James was trying to support her sick mother at the time and to give other family members a place to live, Lowell wrote. He wrote since James has owned the property the four-story building has functioned as a four-person residence for the last 24 years.

James currently occupies floors 1 and 2, a friend has floor 3 and James brother has floor 4. There is no apartment in the basement, Lowell added. He says NYC Dept of Finance and HPD records confirm this, and he accused Pulte of ”cherry-picking” past buildings records to make a criminal referral alleging mortgage fraud.