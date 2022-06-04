Trio Wanted in Livery Cab Driver Shooting in the Bronx

Police have a lead in the shooting of a livery cab driver hit in the chest while on the job earlier this week.

New images released by the NYPD show the first look at three males wanted in connection to Thursday morning's shooting in the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

Officials say the 59-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a livery cab, with three men inside, when bullets flew into the car around 2 a.m.

The driver was struck in the chest and had to be transported to Jacobi Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition, police said.

The shooting occurred near Wood Avenue between Taylor and Thieriot Avenue.