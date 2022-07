Police are looking for two men and a woman who pulled off a six-figure heist in Queens.

The theft happened around 7 p.m. on June 6 at a Zales jewelry store in the Queens Center Mall. Police said the two men removed a glass pane from a display case and snatched the goods, while the woman acted as a lookout.

The trio got away with more than $111,000 worth of jewelry. Each of the three was captured on surveillance video, at the store and leaving the mall.

An investigation is ongoing.