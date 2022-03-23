Trio Beats, Robs 13-Year-Old Girl Out of Sneakers, Phone on Busy NYC Street: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a trio they said beat a 13-year-old girl and stole her sneakers and cellphone during a robbery in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx earlier this week.

Police say that on Tuesday, shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Valentine Avenue, teen girl was approached from behind by three unidentified individuals.

According to the NYPD, the female in the group allegedly began kicking and punching the teen in the face while the two males kicked her in the stomach before stealing her sneakers and cellphone.

The trio, described between 16 to 18 years old, fled on foot.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).