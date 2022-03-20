Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
ms-13

Trial Set for Long Island MS-13 Associate Charged in Deaths of 4 Men

A federal jury will hear opening statements Monday in the trial of a Long Island woman accused of luring four young men to their slaughter by more than a dozen members of the MS-13 street gang.

Prosecutors say Leniz Escobar helped orchestrate the 2017 massacre as a teenage associate of the gang before falsely claiming to be a victim in the ambush.

Escobar has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges in the four deaths that prosecutors described as “a horrific frenzy of violence” involving machetes, knives and tree limbs in a Central Islip park.

A message was sent to her defense attorneys seeking comment.

MS-13 had been seeking to settle a score, prosecutors allege, and believed the young victims to be members of the rival 18th Street Gang. The victims’ families have denied that any of the slain men were in a gang.

Prosecutors allege that Escobar, who was 17 at the time, was seeking to curry favor with MS-13 and alerted its members to the victims' location in a wooden area. Under MS-13 rules, the killings had been “pre-authorized” by gang leadership, prosecutors said, and contributors to the carnage stood to gain membership or ascend the organization's ranks.

Authorities said Escobar later tossed her cellphone from a moving vehicle — as well as a SIM card that had been removed and damaged so badly law enforcement couldn't recover its contents.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

News

Long Island 2 hours ago

NY Detectives Shoot Man Police Say Threatened Them With Knife

Bronx 12 mins ago

Bronx Mother Says Police Need to Look at Boyfriend for Daughter's Apartment Murder

“Additionally, Escobar discarded the bloody clothing that she had been wearing on the night of the murders,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

MS-13, also known as La Mara Salvatrucha, recruits young teenagers from El Salvador and Honduras, though many gang members were born in the U.S. The gang has been blamed for dozens of killings since January 2016 across a wide swath of Long Island.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ms-13Long IslandCentral Islip
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us