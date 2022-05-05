Top Colombian Drug Lord ‘Otoniel' Extradited to Brooklyn for Trial

One of the world's most notorious drug lords was extradited overnight from Colombia to Brooklyn, where he is expected to face trial on a litany of charges.

Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, better known as "Otoniel," was captured last October. Colombian President Ivan Duque made his capture one of the top goals of his administration.

Quiero, también, dejar absoluta claridad que en nuestro Gobierno a los narcoterroristas se les captura, se les extradita o se les da de baja. Y a todas las estructuras del 'Clan del Golfo': o se someten a las autoridades o correrán la misma suerte de alias 'Otoniel'. pic.twitter.com/aGHmnb2Tpe — Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) May 4, 2022

Otoniel, leader of the feared Gulf Clan, spent years on the run. The operation to seize him involved hundreds of Colombian special forces and dozens of helicopters.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story.