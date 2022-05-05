Crime and Courts

Top Colombian Drug Lord ‘Otoniel' Extradited to Brooklyn for Trial

Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, better known as "Otoniel", was captured last October

Otoniel being extradited from Colombia
One of the world's most notorious drug lords was extradited overnight from Colombia to Brooklyn, where he is expected to face trial on a litany of charges.

Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, better known as "Otoniel," was captured last October. Colombian President Ivan Duque made his capture one of the top goals of his administration.

Otoniel, leader of the feared Gulf Clan, spent years on the run. The operation to seize him involved hundreds of Colombian special forces and dozens of helicopters.

This is a developing story.

