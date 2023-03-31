Toddler Revived After Ingesting Fentanyl; NJ Man Arrested: Prosecutor

A 13-month-old from New Jersey was revived after allegedly ingesting fentanyl and, now, a 35-year-old man was arrested in connection to the harrowing ordeal, local prosecutors said.

Gerald Colon is facing a charge of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child after being arrested Thursday following an investigation into the incident, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fairview Police Department revealed that the toddler had ingested suspected fentanyl on Wednesday and was unresponsive. First responders managed to revive the toddler with Naloxone at a local hospital. Colon was identified as the individual responsible for endangering the welfare of the child, according to prosecutors.

Colon was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Attorney information for Colon was not immediately available.