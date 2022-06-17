Toddler Crossing NYC Street Victim of Scooter Hit-and-Run: Police

Police in Manhattan want to find the scooter operator accused of injuring a toddler and speeding away earlier this month.

The 2-year-old boy was crossing the street with his dad in the Lower East Side when he was hit by the driver of a motorized scooter, police said.

The NYPD tweeted out a photo of the suspect in the June 2 hit-and-run.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. near Suffolk and East Houston streets.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the toddler wasn't immediately clear.