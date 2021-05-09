Times Square Shooting: Tourist Victim Speaks, Suspect Still at Large

Police officers continued to patrol the streets around Times Square Sunday morning looking for the gunman suspected of hitting three innocent bystanders the previous evening who remains at large.

The three victims of Saturday's shooting at "The Crossroads of the World," were recovering Sunday, each had suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Among the injured were a 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn, a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, and a 23-year-old woman visiting the city for Mother's Day.

Wendy Magrinat was in town from Rhode Island with her husband and 2-year-old child when she became the latest victim of gun violence in New York City. Magrinat said she heard a scuffle from nearby and the next thing she knew, she was shot.

"All of a sudden I heard someone call out in a bad tone at someone. I told my husband 'let's move a little bit forward' because he had our 2-year-old in his hands," she told NBC New York. "At the same moment I told him that, the shots fired. I walked a little bit and then I started screaming, asking for help."

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea confirmed at an evening press conference that each of the three victims were unintended targets of the shooter and were not related to one another.

The young girl was struck in the leg, a 23-year-old woman was hit in her thigh and a 43-year-old woman was shot in the foot, police said. All three victims were taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WANTED in connection to shooting three people near West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan on May 8, 2021. @NYPDDetectives need anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/qciBGCR6AK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 9, 2021

One person of interest was being sought by police for the shooting -- he was identified in a surveillance image distributed by police late Saturday.

Shots were fired right around 5 p.m. after a reported dispute between a group of men, Shea explained. Nearby witnesses told police the men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking the innocent bystanders.

A vendor in Times Square shared this video with @NBCNewYork, he says he heard “Two shots. They was bleeding the toddler was bleeding and the mom was crying.” pic.twitter.com/3DmJ80J5e3 — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) May 8, 2021

Uniformed officers were near the scene of the shooting - W 44th Street and 7th Avenue - when shots rang out. People in the area were advised to expect delays as police closed off 7th Avenue between 45th and 43rd Streets.

"The first person shot is a 4-year-old female from Brooklyn. She was shot in the leg and it is believed she is undergoing surgery," Shea said. He later added that the girl was shopping for toys with her family at the time of the shooting.

The 23-year-old victim was a tourist from Rhode Island exploring Times Square after finding out the landmark she intended on seeing, the Statue of Liberty, was closed, Shea said. The other woman, 43, was from New Jersey.

"How many kids have to be shot before we take this seriously? We just had a 1-year-old homicide cleared this week," Shea said, referencing the arrest of two Brooklyn gang members for the summer 2020 shooting that killed the baby boy who had been sitting in his stroller during a family cookout.

Mayor Bill de Blasio reacted to the shooting on Twitter, stating he was glad the victims were in stable condition.

"The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice," he tweeted. "The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop."

Police responded to the shooting Saturday evening that sent a woman and 3-year-old child to a nearby hospital, officials said.