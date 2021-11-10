Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Fraud

Three Plead Guilty in $50 Million Health Care Scheme Involving Orthotic Braces

The three men owned call centers which bribed telemedicine companies, that in turn bribed doctors to prescribe the devices for patients who didn’t need them; Companies owned by the defendants that made the devices then fraudulently billed Medicare and other health care programs, prosecutors alleged

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

Two New Jersey men and a Florida man pleaded guilty Tuesday to running a health care fraud scheme involving orthotic braces.

Nicholas Defonte, 73, and Christopher Cirri, 63, both of Toms River, New Jersey, and Pat Truglia, 53, of Parkland, Florida, pleaded guilty to commit health care fraud, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The U.S. attorney's office alleged that the three and other defendants had hidden financial interests in companies that made the devices, and also owned and operated call centers that processed orders.

Prosecutors alleged that the call centers bribed telemedicine companies, which in turn bribed doctors to prescribe the devices for patients who didn’t need them. Companies owned by the defendants that made the devices fraudulently billed Medicare and other federal health care programs, prosecutors alleged in a criminal complaint.

News

Somerset County 11 hours ago

NJ Mother Charged With Murder After 2 Children Appear to Have Suffocated: Sources

GOOD NEWS 8 hours ago

Crew Filming TV Show in Brooklyn Races to Save Teen Pinned Underneath SUV

Truglia, Defonte and Cirri, accused of causing losses of approximately $50 million to the health care programs, are scheduled to be sentenced in March. Two other New Jersey residents pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme in April.

Messages seeking comment were left Tuesday with attorneys representing Truglia, Defonte and Cirri.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FraudCrime and Courtshealth carehealth care fraud
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us