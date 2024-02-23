Thieves make off with nearly $250,000 in luxury items from high-end SoHo store: Police

Two men allegedly pulled off a huge heist at a high-end fashion store in Manhattan, stealing nearly a quarter-million dollars' worth of luxury items in a theft that took just minutes.

The pair of suspects forced their way through a basement store and into the Rebag store on West Broadway in SoHo around 11 p.m. on Feb. 12., according to investigators. Once inside, they broke multiple display glasses and scooped up the pricey handbags and watches.

In all, police said the dastardly duo made off with about $225,000 worth of goods.

Surveillance video later caught the two with their faces uncovered, as one of them was rolling a cart believed to be filled with the stolen loot. Officer said they were later spotted near Fresh Pond Road and 60th Road in Queens.

Management for the store did not comment on the theft when contacted by NBC New York.

The brazen robbery occurred just a week before a different daring heist, which took place in the middle of the day at a Gucci store in the Meatpacking District, according to police. That incident, in which store workers and shoppers were held at gunpoint, was caught on camera as well.

The thieves in the Gucci heist, a man and a woman, took off with $50,000 in merchandise, police said.

No arrests have yet been made in either case.

According to the NYPD, there have been 30 other burglaries in the area so far in 2024. That's up from 25 cases during the same time frame in 2023.