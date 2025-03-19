Thieves make $83k in purchases after swiping credit cards at high-end NYC gyms: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating three thefts from luxury gyms in New York City over the past few months.

The alleged thieves left with wallets, cell phones and credit cards, which were then used to make unauthorized purchases totaling $83,000, the NYPD said.

The thefts all involved personal property being taken from gym lockers. The first theft occurred at a Lifetime Fitness at 18 6 Avenue in Brooklyn on Dec. 17. The second took place at Equinox at 315 Park Avenue South on Jan. 3, and the third theft happened at Equinox at 160 Columbus Avenue on Jan. 15. Both those location are in Manhattan.

Police are calling the thefts "a citywide grand larceny pattern."

No injuries were reported in the three incidents. It's unclear how the suspects got access to the gyms.

NBC New York has reached out to Lifetime and Equinox for comment.

The NYPD said it is looking to identify the four individuals below in connection with the thefts. Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).