Thieves Corner 77-Year-Old Asian Man at NYC MetroCard Machine, Steal $500: Police

A trio of thieves ripped the victim's pockets and stole $500, police said Saturday

An elderly Asian man was attempting to purchase a MetroCard from a subway station's vending machine on Saturday when he was robbed of several hundred dollars, police said.

The 77-year-old victim was making a purchase the Lower East Side station at Chrystie Street and Grand Street when he was approached by two men and a woman, police said.

The group ripped his pants pockets and stole $500 from the man, police officials said. The incident occurred sometime before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is not investigating the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been announced.

