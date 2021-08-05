Teen Wanted on New York Murder Charge Arrested in Delaware

Police in Delaware said they have arrested a teen wanted on a murder charge in New York.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Dover police arrested the 16-year-old suspect at a home in the Village of Westover neighborhood in Dover on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release. The teen was wanted by the Westchester County police department on second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

The teen will be held at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center until he is extradited to New York.